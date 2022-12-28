Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,872,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.58 and a 200-day moving average of $542.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

