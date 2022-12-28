Franchise Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $926.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 114.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $322,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

