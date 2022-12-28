FY2022 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

TMUS opened at $140.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

