FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Issued By Raymond James

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.29 on Monday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 574,139 shares of company stock worth $2,441,755 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

