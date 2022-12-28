FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.33 and its 200 day moving average is $315.45. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.