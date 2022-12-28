GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEAGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.30) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.55) to €42.00 ($44.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($32.98) to €33.40 ($35.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($39.36) to €39.00 ($41.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.