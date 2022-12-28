General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $82.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

