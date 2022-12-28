GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $354,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 31.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

