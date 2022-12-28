Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.