Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 15,852 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $612,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 462.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

