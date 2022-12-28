Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 17,428 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

