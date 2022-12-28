Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 4,232 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $433.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

