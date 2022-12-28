Girard Partners LTD. Buys 885 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,616 shares of company stock valued at $323,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

