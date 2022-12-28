Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

