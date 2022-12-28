Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,438 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

