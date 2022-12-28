Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 665 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.