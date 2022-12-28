Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.42. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

