Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VUG stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.