Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,351 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

