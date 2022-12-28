Girard Partners LTD. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

