Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,601,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,562.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

