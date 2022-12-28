Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 928 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

