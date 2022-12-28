Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,617 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average of $188.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

