Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

