Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 180,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

