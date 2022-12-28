Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51.

