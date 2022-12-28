Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

