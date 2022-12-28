Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

