Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

