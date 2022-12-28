Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $220.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.