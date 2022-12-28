Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 6,260 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NIKE by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.