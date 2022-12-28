Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,624,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 352,547 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,018,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

