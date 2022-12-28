Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,770 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

