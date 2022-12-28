Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11.

