Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.80% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VSDA opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

