Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

GBTG opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Insider Activity

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

