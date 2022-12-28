Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000.

