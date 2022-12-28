GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Further Reading
