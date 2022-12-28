Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 304,541 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

