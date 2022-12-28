Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 11,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,903,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 187.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

