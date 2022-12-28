Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 11,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,903,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 187.52%.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
