Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

