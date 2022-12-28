Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.82. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.