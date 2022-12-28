Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,972,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 386,836 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Trading Up 2.1 %

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

