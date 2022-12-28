Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

