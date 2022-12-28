Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

