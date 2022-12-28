Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

