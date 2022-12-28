Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $476,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

