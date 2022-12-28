Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $593,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $514.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

