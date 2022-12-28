Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $645,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

