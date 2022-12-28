Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $906,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

